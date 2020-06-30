Share:

ISLAMABAD - The anti-locust operations had carried out in 9,089 square kilometers approximately 2.24 million acres of land across 41 affected districts of the country to eradicate the pest’s attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

According to details released by the National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Monday, more than 972 joint teams took part in the anti-locusts operation in 41 districts of the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National Food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country and so far 90.15 million acres had been surveyed.

In Punjab Province, about 255,754 acres had been surveyed during last 24 hours and more than 2,230 people and 336 vehicles took part in this exercise. So far, under anti-locust drive the survey was completed over an area of 20.73 million acres and operation completed over 847,818 acres.

Meanwhile, in Sindh Province survey was conducted over 91,181 acres, where as the locust presence was confirmed in 08 districts and anti-locust operation was carried out on 4,356 acres. More than 24 vehicles and 627 peoples participated in this campaign. The survey was completed on 10.91 million acres, where as the control operation was carried out over an area of 110,061 acres.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 207,569 acres surveyed during last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 4 districts including DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, where as anti-locust operation carried out over an area of 874 acres. The operation was carried out with the help of 907 people and 115 vehicles. So far 10.35 million acres area has been surveyed and 153,502 acres area has been operated in the province.

In Balochistan, during the last 24 hours 372,140 hectare had been surveyed and infestation was confirmed in 26 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Othal, Kharran, Panjgourr and Quetta and others. More than 1,308 people and more than 120 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 30.10 million acres area has been surveyed and 1.119 million acres area had been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods were also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.