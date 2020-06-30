Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that anti-Pakistan forces are involved in terrorism. All security agencies including Pakistan Army are clearing terrorists and their facilitators.

The nation stands with the security agencies. All members including Prime Minister Imran Khan deserve congratulations because National Assembly has passed fiscal Budget 2020-2.

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis at Governor House. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said he strongly condemned attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said that Rangers and other security personnel, including the police, must be applauded for thwarting the terrorists’ assault. he said that terrorists were enemies of humanity and peace.

He said that enemy forces did not want peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan. He said that the sacrifices made by the security institutions were unparalleled in the world. He said that the people should be proud of our security agencies and 220 million Pakistanis stood with their security agencies.

The governor further said thatthe whole nation saluted the soldiers who were martyred in the current incident of terrorism and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a high position in Janat-ul-Firdous.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also congratulated all the members of National Assembly for passing the federal budget 2020-21. Later, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited the house of Pakistan’s famous TV host, actor, voice actor and poet Tariq Aziz and offered condolences and prayers for the deceased to his family. Paying homage to the services of Tariq Aziz, he said that Tariq Aziz was a multi-faceted personality and his services would always be remembered. He said that people like him were born after centuries.