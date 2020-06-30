Share:

ISLAMABAD-Apple may not include a power adapter and earphones in the box with the new iPhone 12, set to be released later this year, according to a respected leaker.The tech giant, which usually includes an adapter and a pair of its wired EarPods in the box of every iPhone, will sell them separately due to increased production costs related to components that support 5G. This change will reportedly apply to the firm’s four new iPhone 12 models, set to be released in October this year at the very earliest, as well as the new budget iPhone SE, which was released earlier this year.iPhone 12 may not even support wired headphones, which would push customers towards Apple’s £160 wireless Bluetooth AirPods.