Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that they, with the support of their resilient nation, would foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of their martyrs.

The army chief made these remarks while paying glowing tributes to the security guards of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), who sacrificed their lives as first responders “vigilantly” checking terrorists’ entry to the building foiling a major terrorist incident in Karachi.

A statement issued by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army chief also appreciated the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their operational readiness.

“The COAS lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police, eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time,” he said.

The security forces on Monday foiled a major terrorist attack killing all four terrorists who attempted to storm into the compound of PSX in a gun and grenade attack in Karachi, the commercial hub of the country.