LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday directed to intensify intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the heinous crimes.

Presiding over a meeting held to review law & order, implementation on COVID-19 SOPs and other professional matters, he directed the officers to speed up crackdown for arresting the accused of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

He said that search and combing operations should be carried out on a daily basis. In view of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange, the CCPO directed DIG Security Mehboob Rashid to re-evaluate the security plans of susceptible locations and offices and deploy additional personnel at sensitive places. The cameras installed at susceptible locations and important buildings should be checked, he added.

Zulfiqar Hameed directed the DIG Investigation to ensure registration of records of accused in the Poll-Com, while DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had been directed to hold crime meetings of all divisions on a weekly basis besides ensuring effective planning to overcome loopholes.

The CCPO directed SP Bilal Zafar to keep an eye on social media as no concession should be given to those who uploaded videos of aerial firing on social media. SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Headquarters and SP CIA Asim Iftikhar and others attended the meeting.

The CCPO also directed the officials concerned to put security on high alert in the metropolis. He directed all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of suspected people.

He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The CCPO said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division to maintain the city’s law and order situation. “All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of duty and security threats,” he added.

The personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares. Zulfiqar Hameed said that police officers would review security arrangements on all important spots to avoid any untoward incident. They have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities.