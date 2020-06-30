Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded the first phase of development work at Sector I-15 at 25% below the estimated cost. The work has been awarded to lowest bidder i.e. M/s Niaz and Brothers. Letter of acceptance in this regard was issued earlier while letter of commencement to this affect has also been issued.

NIT of the first phase of development work in sector I-15 was Rs1128 million, however, after transparent and healthy competition among the bidders work has been awarded 25% below estimated cost. Now, it will be carried out with a cost Rs862 million.

The sector I-15 was launched nearly two decades ago particularly to accommodate low income citizens. However, despite the allotment of plots no step regarding its development was taken since its launch. The incumbent management of CDA in line with its policy to take up the development work in the stalled sectors and uplift of infrastructure development of the city revived the project and decided to address the problems faced by those who were allotted plots and were stuck in the Sector I-15 since long. All administrative and technical issues hindering the development in the Sector I-15 were addressed and now development work on the project has been awarded.

Due to healthy completion and transparency in process, work on infrastructure development of first phase of the project has been awarded at 25% below the estimated cost.