LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the health department to submit a comprehensive plan to fully functionalise the OPDs and operation theatres.

“The required steps should be taken within 10-days to facilitate the patients”, he affirmed while presiding over a meeting on Monday.

The chief minister asked the Health minister to nominate focal persons to make optimal use of OPDs and operation theatres in every district. He also desired that a public awareness campaign should be run to guide the patients. He said that plugging the holes would improve the situation as patients faced difficulties due to lack of complete functioning of OPDs and operation theatres.

The CM expressed satisfaction that effective measures taken by the Punjab government had helped to overcome the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases was declining. He directed to ensure strict compliance of governmental instructions for restricting the spread of the virus. He appreciated that doctors and paramedics had performed invaluable service to control the virus and directed that adoption of precautionary measures should be ensured for them.

Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, health secretaries and others attended the meeting.

PTI delegation from south meets Punjab CM

A delegation of PTI south Punjab led by president Noor Khan Bhabha and general secretary Ali Raza Dareshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that south Punjab secretariat would be established in the next financial year adding that posts of additional chief secretary and additional IG police had been sanctioned for it. The PTI government was going to fulfil its promise of a south Punjab secretariat as it did what it said. He said that the secretariat would help solve the problems of the local people at their doorsteps.

The CM regretted that the past rulers ignored welfare of the masses living in southern Punjab and used the slogan of southern Punjab province for their political gains. The development funds meant for the prosperity of south Punjab were wasted on personal projection in the past but the incumbent government had ensured that development funds of southern Punjab districts are not ring-fenced.

The CM emphasized that party leaders would be given full respect and their genuine issues would be solved on a priority basis because their respect was his respect. “Our every moment is meant for giving a better future to the people and public service is the only agenda”, he added. He said the meetings with party leaders would be continued and doors of CM Office were open to the party workers. “Those who have sacrificed for the party are the crowns of our heads”, the CM remarked.

Those who called on CM included Vice Presidents of PTI south Punjab Mian Farzand Ali, Naeem Warraich, Secretary-General Sohail Khan, Additional Secretary General Musaddaq Shah and others. Sami Ullah Chaudhary, MPA and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (R) Ejaz Hussain Manhais also attended the meeting.

CM condemns terrorists’ attack on Pakistan

Stock Exchange

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. He expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives and extended sympathies to martyrs’ heirs. He has also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that security forces overcame the terrorists with their timely action. He asserted that terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation adding that it was a conspiracy of anti-Pakistan elements. He said that the brave security forces had failed their evil designs to target the economic hub and the nation was proud of the brave officials of the security forces. The wicked enemy was trying to destabilize the country but the nation was fully united to give a befitting reply to it, the CM added.

CM condoles demise

of DIO Jhang

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rao Shakeel, District Information Officer Jhang. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.