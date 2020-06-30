Share:

2846 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 209,337.

These include 75501 in Punjab, 81985 in Sindh, 26115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10426 in Balochistan, 12775 in Islamabad, 1470 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1065 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4304 with 118 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 20,930 corona tests were carried out during this period.

98,503 patients have so far recovered from the disease.