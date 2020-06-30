Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday asked the officers of provincial Highway Department to complete much delayed road construc­tion work on Fateh Chowk to Tando Muhammad Khan Road before upcoming mon­soon rains. While chairing a meeting of provincial High­way Department officials at his office, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro expressed annoy­ance over delay in complet­ing road repair work since one year and said people had faced hardships during last year’s monsoon as wa­ter accumulated at the un­der construction road for many days. Soomro direct­ed the officers concerned to ensure availability of at least 6 dewatering pump­ing machines at the site so that rain water could be drained out in case of heavy rains occurred.

The meeting was at­tended among others by the Executive Engineer High­ways, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and As­sistant Commissioner Qa­ndeel Fatima. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also expressed displeasure over not constructing road cut­ting as agreed upon by SSGC and District administra­tion. The Assistant Director Planning and Development department was directed to write a letter to higher authorities of SSGC regard­ing negligence of concerned officials for not implement­ing the agreement between both the departments.