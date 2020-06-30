Share:

ISLAMABAD-Disney+ dropped another teaser from the cinematic version of Hamilton on social media ahead of its premiere in July. The one-minute preview shows a montage of scenes of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016.

The critical and commercially acclaimed production was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the book, music and lyrics, and directed by Thomas Kail. The minute-long trailer opens subtly, but still with plenty of drama, along to pounding stabs of drums and piano and several faint views of the stars.

It isn’t until all the music kicks in that viewers get their first clear look at the production and all its glory. Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, and features music that’s drawn heavily from hip-hop, as well as R&B, jazz, soul, pop and traditional-style show tunes.