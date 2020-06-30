Share:

ATTOCK - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the forest area near Fatehjang in Attock would be developed as a protected national park. Talking to newsmen in Attock,he said that located in Kala Chitta Mountain range, the forest area known as Kheri Murat forest area sprawls over an area of 8,740 acres. He added that after establishment of national park, it would provide excellent recreational activities to enjoy hiking and interaction with nature through ecotourism while providing employment to locals. Amin added that after establishment of park is this forest area, any sort of hunting, shooting and poaching of wild species of this park will be declared illegal and considered as a punishable act with heavy penalties. This will be enforced within three miles radius of its boundaries.