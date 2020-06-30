Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said government is not going anywhere and will complete its term.

“Government is not going anywhere. Opposition should wait for three years more. No conspiracy from opposition will be allowed to succeed; he said this while talking to speaker National Assembly (NA) and members of NA here in Parliament House Tuesday.

According to sources NA speaker Asad Qaisar called on PM Imran Khan in PM chamber in parliament house and exchanged views on overall political situation of the country and parliamentary matters.

PM appreciated NA speaker for running house proceedings in better and cordial way during budget session while speaker NA apprised PM of the ongoing budget session.