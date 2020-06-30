Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taha’s latest song ‘Chal’ is out now, based on a story of his friend, where he speaks about a toxic relationship of a guy with a girl who only approaches the man when she is intoxicated. The man being in love with her doesn’t mind this as he is insanely in love with this woman. With a passion for songwriting and singing running through his veins from an early age, Taha Gurwara’s fervent lyrics and sparkling R&B melodies expose a truly sensitive artist whose soul-shattering vocals have the power to provoke a profound response.