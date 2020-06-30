Share:

KARACHI - Services of 2,200 doctors would be hired through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) so as to ad­dress any shortage of personnel in different health­care facilities across the province.

This was decided here Monday in a meeting chaired by Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Pechuho along with Chief Secretary, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

It was further decided that Higher Edu­cation Commission of Pakistan would be urgently approached for approval to increase the number of technical seats at provincial government owned medical colleges and universities.

The meeting also attended by Vice-Chan­cellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Said Quraishi and concerned officials agreed that there was an urgency to enhance capacity building of doctors and paramedics in ventilator manage­ment and also to increase the numbers of HDUs and ICUs in different government hospitals handling CO­VID-19 cases. Dr Azra Pechuho mentioned that 452 rapid response teams comprising 1,382 doctors and paramedics were already in the field and that anoth­er group of 400 doctors were offering tele-medicine services to the masses.

MAJU EXTENDS FREE ONLINE ADMISSION

TEST FACILITY TILL JULY 15TH

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Kara­chi (MAJU) Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seek­ing admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020.

President, MAJU has also assigned additional charge of Director, Admissions for Semester Fall-2020 to Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr Shoukat Wasi, said a statement on Monday.

It is mentioned here that online admissions campaign for next semester which was started during this month, eight free online admission tests have already been conducted so far to facili­tate the students.

According to a spokesman of the University, MAJU in it undergraduate degree programmes has offered admissions in BBA, BE,( Electrical Engi­neering) BE,( Computer System Engineering) BS, (Software Engineering) BS, (Computer Science) BS, (Psychology) BS, (Accounting & Finance) and BS, (Biosciences) for its next semester.