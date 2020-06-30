Share:

Addressing lawmakers at a parliament session originally meant for annual budget deliberations, Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted that New Delhi had hatched a "huge plan" to destabilise Pakistan through the foiled terrorist attack on Monday that targeted the country's top financial institution -- the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

"We have no doubt that India was behind this attack," Khan said, according to state-run TV network Pakistan Television.

Pakistan on Tuesday accused longtime rival India of involvement in a terror attack on its southern city of Karachi that left eight people dead including all four terrorists.

Alleging that the terrorists had planned to take people hostage at the PSX, Khan said: "I salute the martyrs of the Karachi attack, who sacrificed their lives to thwart that attack."

"Pakistani agencies were fully prepared. It was a huge win for us," he further added.