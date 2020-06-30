Share:

38 staff members of Indian High Commission including six diplomats and their families on Tuesday left for India via Wagah-Attari Border.

Earlier Pakistan asked India to reduce strength of its High Commission in Islamabad by 50 percent as a counter measure to Indian move of cutting strength of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

According to sources, 100 Pakistani nationals including families of diplomatic staff will return to Pakistan via Wagah Border.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle with Pakistan the Indian government asked Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to cut staff by 50 percent.

Tensions between the two countries began back on May 31, when two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours after being declared "persona non grata".

The Foreign Office strongly condemned this move, calling it "undesirable". Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that it was part of India s anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Pakistan Foreign Office later summoned Indian Chargé d'affaires to register a protest over New Delhi’s decision.

A week later, India once again violated diplomatic etiquette and International Law with its harassment of Pakistani diplomats continuing in New Delhi. The Indian authorities kept blocking the car of the Pakistani Chief of Staff and the acting High Commissioner. Officials of Indian secret services tried to stop the car of Syed Haider Shah in an attempt to harass the Pakistani High Commissioner.

The incident took place as senior diplomats were heading home from the office. Syed Haider Shah’s car was stopped and Indian officials misbehaved with the Pakistani Diplomat.

Pakistan has strongly protested against the incident, saying the Indian move is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.