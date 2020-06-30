Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japanese, Australian and British envoys condemned attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange that killed and wounded many people on Monday.

Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, strongly condemned the militants’ attack on the PSX compound in Karachi. The ambassador expressed his profound grief and condolence with families of the victims and prayed for early recovery of those who sustained injuries. “Terrorism is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations,” said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message.

The Japanese envoy termed the militants’ attack on PSX, the center of economic activity in Pakistan, a very unfortunate incident at a time when Pakistan was moving fast towards strengthening peace, stability and a secure environment for carrying out business activities in the country. The ambassador said that the Government of Japan was committed to support the Government of Pakistan and its security forces to combat terrorism.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw Aldo, also condemned the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. In a tweet, he said, “I strongly condemn the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for those injured.”

British High Commissioner Christian Turner said he was sad to know about the incident. “My thoughts, on behalf of Pakistan’s British friends, are with the victims & their loved ones. Pakistan will be stronger, not destabilised, as a result,” he said.