ISLAMABAD-The film, called Lee, will follow the life and experiences of the photojournalist Lee Miller as she travels to the frontline of World War II and tries to expose the horrific truths of the Nazis. Throughout her journey she then comes to realize the truths of her own past. The film will be directed by Ellen Kuras who was the cinematographer of Kate’s 2004 hit film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which also starred Jim Carrey. Ms. Kuras told: ‘Since our experience together on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kate and I have talked often about collaborating on something of our own. Lee gives us an irresistible opportunity to do that with a script written by Liz Hannah, a brilliant writer whom we admire so much.’ The film, which could be released as early as next year, will be adapted from the book The Lives of Lee Miller, written by Lee’s son, Antony Penrose.