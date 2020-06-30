Share:

khyber - Members of the supreme council of the transport community of Khyber district staged a protest demonstration on Monday against illegal parking fee being received from truck drivers in Bara Sub-Division.

The protesters including transporters from Shinwari, Afridi and Mulagori tribes, carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, gathered at Bacha Khan square, Landi Kotal Bazaar. They chanted full-throat slogans against the so-called representatives of transporters for fleecing them at the name of parking fees.

Speaking on the occasion Nasim Shinwari, Asghar Khan, Rahman Zeb and others said that the so-called representatives of transporters were forcibly and illegally collecting money from the drivers in Bara at the name of parking fees. They alleged that despite repeated complaints lodged with District Police Officer (DPO) no action was taken so far.

They threatened to block Pak-Afghan highway for all kinds of traffic if their demand was not addressed.

Later the protesters marched towards the local press club to file their protest and dispersed peacefully.