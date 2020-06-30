Share:

LAHORE- In recognition of services of artists at the official level, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Monday sent recommendations to the Punjab government for awarding them civil awards in different categories of art and culture. According to a spokesperson, the LAC has sent nominations of artists from all possible fields this year. Alhamra sends recommendations every year, and the government recognises its recommendations and issues civil awards to the artists annually. On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that civil awards not only brought honour and respect to the winning artists but also served as a beacon for newcomers in the field of art and literature. She said that it was an honour for Alhamra to give civil awards to artists on the recommendations of the LAC.