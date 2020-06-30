Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lil Wayne honored Kobe Bryant with a special performance at the 2020 BET Awards recently. The rapper paid tribute to the late NBA superstar with a video highlighting some of his greatest moments on the court and backed with Wayne’s 2009 track named for Bryant. Kobe died in January along with 13 year old daughter Gigi and seven other people in a helicopter accident. He was 41. Wayne added some special lyrics to the end of the song. ‘This is Black power status/ Two fingers for the Mambacita/ I’m screamin’ Black Mamba matters.’ He also had a message for Bryant’s family, saying: ‘My heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family.’