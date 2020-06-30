Share:

Major General Nigar Johar is the third female army officer to be promoted to position of Lieutenant General of Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Johar Khan is now the first three-star general in the Pakistan Army. In 2015, she was featured in a video released by the ISPR honouring women in the Pakistan armed forces.

“The officer has also been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the army,” said a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army.

Lieutenant General Johar hails from Panjpai, a small town in the backward district Swabi in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. She is currently serving as Commandant Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.