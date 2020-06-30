Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Different departments of Punjab government conducted mock exercise to deal flood situation, at the rivers Chenab and Indus, here on Monday. Rescue 1122, Health, Agriculture, Livestock and Duaba Foundation took part in the exercises, held jointly. The basic aim of the mock exercise was to keep human lives and animals safe and secure from the devastating floods. Rescue Officer Asif Jalal while talking to media persons stated that emergency response kits, given by WHO, would surely help in flood situation. The joint strategy would be helpful in rescue work, he concluded.