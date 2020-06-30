Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday appreciated the quick response of the security personnel in thwarting the terror­ist attack on the Pakistan Stock Ex­change (PSX), saying, the national security agencies were as alert as always to protect the country.

The minister, in a statement, said the manner in which Paki­stan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Po­lice personnel as well as private guards of PSX acted timely was highly commendable.

“The enemy has always failed because of the bravery and cour­age of our security personnel,” he said. The minister also expressed condolences to the families of the He said that the security person­nel injured in the terrorists’ attack were being provided all the best medical facilities and hoped that they would recover soon.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that the attack on PSX was in fact an attack on Pakistan’s security and economy.

He said that anti-national ele­ments were always trying to cre­ate instability in Pakistan, but due to the bravery and alertness of our security personnel, their efforts would not be successful.

“Our security personnel are on high alert at all times so that the enemy does not succeed in its ne­farious aims,” he said.

Nasir Shah said that many ne­farious aims of the enemy were foiled by the personnel of our se­curity agencies even in the plan­ning stage.

“ This incident once again proves that our security personnel are al­ways ready to protect the country,” the minister added.

HMC MAYOR CONDEMNS PSX TERRORIST ATTACK

Hyderabad Municipal Corpora­tion (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain and Deputy Mayor Syed Suhail Mashhadi Monday con­demned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. In a statement issued here on Monday, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor paid tribute to the Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel, police­men and security guards who laid down their lives and sustained in­juries to foil the attack.

They said the law enforcement agencies had sent a message to the country’s enemies that Pakistan’s defence was in strong hands.

They said the security agen­cies and people of Pakistan could not be scared by such cowardly attacks and the re­sponse of the PSX in the attack’s aftermath testifies that fact.