KARACHi - Some 2,382 nurses deputed at COVID-19 management facilities including field hos­pitals, isolation centres, sample collection points, high dependency units scattered across the province have sought their im­mediate regularisation in the provincial health department.

These trained personnel claiming to have qualified the required test conduct­ed by Sindh Service Commission talking to reporters here Monday at Karachi Press Club, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic, they were assigned special responsibili­ties with the promise that shall be regu­larized in due course of time.

Basharat Ellahi representing these personnel said the nurses realising in­tensity of the situation had been serving the infected patients, against high risks to themselves and their respective families with the hope that would be duly accom­modated in the department.

‘ANTI-STATE ELEMENTS TRYING TO DESTABILISE KARACHI’S PEACE’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi on Monday strongly condemning an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said that the anti-state elements were trying to destabilise the peace of the metropolise.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman expressed his anger and disap­pointment over the attack, according to a communique issued here. He said this ter­rorism incident was disappointing. He said the situation of peace in the city was dete­riorating day-by-day. Khurrum demanded of the authorities concerned to expose the facts of the incident immediately. He prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons and lauded the law enforcement agencies’ timely action to foil the attack.