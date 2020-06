Share:

LAHORE - The two-day Online National Rope Skipping Coaching Course under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRKF) concluded, said the press release here on Monday. Various experts and experienced int’l coaches and speakers including WISRSO Director Maarten Goedeme, int’l coach Devesh Mundotiya (India), SARSF president Sandile and PRSF Secretary Shriq Siddiqui delivered lectures to the participants.