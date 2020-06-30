Share:

KARACHI - In view of the social distancing and lockdown because of the coronavirus the eleventh programme, in an online series of scien­tific and literary weekly programmes, held to pay tributes to prominent ed­ucationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

The online condolence reference hosted by Ra­mesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan was attended by social and educational experts and students from all over the world and appreciated the edu­cational services of Nisar Siddiqui.

On the occasion, so­cial activist Ramesh Raja said that Nisar Siddiqui being a bureaucrat , with his hard work, honesty, truthfulness and moral­ity, made his life an ideal by working tirelessly in education and develop­ment works, which now calls the present officers to play a role to improve the declining quality of education and health.