KARACHI - In view of the social distancing and lockdown because of the coronavirus the eleventh programme, in an online series of scientific and literary weekly programmes, held to pay tributes to prominent educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.
The online condolence reference hosted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan was attended by social and educational experts and students from all over the world and appreciated the educational services of Nisar Siddiqui.
On the occasion, social activist Ramesh Raja said that Nisar Siddiqui being a bureaucrat , with his hard work, honesty, truthfulness and morality, made his life an ideal by working tirelessly in education and development works, which now calls the present officers to play a role to improve the declining quality of education and health.