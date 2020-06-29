Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan cricket team on Monday reached England and after reaching there, they have undergone COVID-19 testing at Worcestershire.

After landing in Manchester, the squad traveled via bus to reach Worcestershire, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) medical penal conducted the Coronavirus tests of 20 players and 12 team officials, who reached England in first phase for playing three Test and similar number of T20I games against English side.

Pakistan cricket teams bowling coach Waqar Younis, who reached England from Australia to join the team, was also tested for COVID-19. The team will now undergo a 14-day quarantine period after which they can start training for their matches.

PLAYERS, OFFICIALS PLAY DIFFERENT GAMES IN WORCESTERSHIRE

To keep them active in Worcestershire, Pakistan cricket team players and coaching staff remained busy in playing different games including darts, billiard and table tennis, said the PCB spokesman.

Sharing their experience of playing games in Worcestershire, they said: “We have enjoyed a lot the session of playing games, which helped in keeping us active and fit. Hopefully, we will keep on playing different games during our 14-day quarantine period.”

Earlier, the PCB had announced a 29-member squad for the series. However, 10 Pakistani cricketers tested positive for coronavirus following which the PCB decided to send a 20-man squad to England. On the arrival of Pakistan cricket team in England, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted: “Pakistan men’s team has arrived in England for their upcoming series that’s due to begin on 30 July.”