Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 29 projects costing Rs. 53408.854 million pertaining to roads, urban development, DWSS, water, health, forestry, local government, multi-sectoral development, higher education and elementary & secondary education.

The approval was given in the PDWP meeting, which held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. The meeting was also attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered 35 projects for the uplift of the province. The meeting approved 29 projects while six projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.

According to details, approved projects of roads sector include F/S and Design for improvement /rehabilitation of Oghi Battagram Road and construction of RCC Bridge at Biari Khwar, District Battagram, Black topping / widening of road from KKH to Pattan Bazar Road, Shingle road in rural areas and Construction of suspension bridges, Bailey Bridge and bridge on Sindh River in District Kohistan. F/S, Design and construction/rehabilitation of roads and street pavements Kunda Topi, Gar Mergoz, Zarobi Topi, Zaida Kaddi, Marghuz Yousafi Swabi. Improvement/Rehabilitation of Mansehra Lasssan Nawab Road (CPEC Interchange ) District Mansehra, Construction of road from Baroch Chowk to Nakhatar Bando, Shireen Khan Chowk to Baroch, Mardan, Construction of Spinkai Katlang road, District Mardan, Dualization of Swabi Jehangira Road left over portion 11 Km i/c bridge on River Indus, F/S, Design & Reconst: of Bridges: Arsala(S-11), Aghan Pur(S-10), Drwaza Kas(S-8), Doghi (S-12), Bada on Swabi Topi Rd(S-1), Khyali(S-1), Matra (S-4), Machni (S-4), kababian (S-4), Dehri (S-10), Aloch Puran(S-10A), Chena on Swari Ambela Rd (S-10A), Construction of Black Topped Roads in Tribal District Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Improvement and Rehabilitation Project (JICA Assisted), Construction of road at Ghar Kalay (Shuhada Road) Mitha Khel, District Karak, Repair and Rehabilitation of 38 KMs road between Banda Daud Shaha (TERRI Chowk) & Gurguri District Karak.

Similarly, approved projects of Urban Development sector include LED lights on various urban roads in Peshawar, improvement of Municipal Roads in Urban Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Beautification & uplift of Tribal Districts, construction of monuments, tourist spots, recreation areas and parks.

The forums also approved projects of irrigation sector including construction/ Improvement of canal petrol roads/rehabilitation /improvement of drainage system including flood protection walls/ construction of bridges in Tehsil Baka Khel Bannu and creation of project support unit for the supervision of field activities of small dams/power section, FATA DA [FDA].

Moreover, the meeting approved projects of Health sector including provision of nurses, LHVs, paramedics and medical technologists (500 nurses +200 technologists +200 LHVs + 100 technologists), revamping of 85 BHUs for provision of 24/7 SBA services/ rapid diagnostic tests (RDTS) and rehabilitation /revamping of remaining BHUs, Roll out Hospital waste management regime at DHQs, rural ambulance service.

The approved projects of higher education sector were provision of additional/missing facilities in government colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and support to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan for Special initiatives.

Furthermore the approved projects of Elementary & Secondary Education sector were establishment of IT labs and provision of teachers at primary, middle, high and higher secondary level School in merged areas.