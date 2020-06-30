Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have condemned the terrorist attack at the Karachi Stock Exchange.

In his tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the police and security personnel who thwarted the terrorist attack. He said that he saluted to the brave police and security personnel who did this job.

The President said militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil, a statement issued by the President House said.

President Alvi paid tribute to the security guards of Pakistan Stock Exchange building who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.