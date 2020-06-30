Share:

Numerous students of a Private school in Lahore took to social media platforms stating they were being harassed since 2016 in a private school of Lahore but had decided to report the incidents to the management after situation became unbearable.

According to the school administration, the four persons against whom the complaint was lodged include a chemistry teacher, an administrative officer, an accountant and a janitor.

These four employees of a private school in Lahore, were sacked by the administration on Tuesday after they were found guilty by the school of sexually harassing female students. The administration stated that students provided evidence comprising videos, photographs and indecent messages against the accused which led to sacking of all four persons involved.

The District Education Authority has formed a three-member committee comprising educationists and government officers to probe the incident.

Administration Officer Aitzaz, Accountant Omar, a caretaker named Shehzad and chemistry teacher Zahid Warraich were accused of harassment by female students. These females include some of whom had left school a few years ago and others who were currently enrolled at the educational institution.

According to details discussed on basis of social media posts of harassment victims, students lodged complaint regarding sexual harassment complaints over the years against the accused but remained to no avail as their voices were ignored by administration. Hence some of them were forced to leave the school and seek admission in others.

The authority has directed the committee to submit the findings along with "clear cut recommendations" within three days to decide the future course of action regarding the reported incident.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident. She clarified that Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) helpline 1099 is available for such complaints and for help of the victims.