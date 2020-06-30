Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday said that an investigation has been ordered to trace the masterminds of terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi.

In a video message, he said that the law enforcement and intelligence agencies would take to task the masterminds of these terrorists and their hideouts. “I assure you all that the masterminds and hideouts of these terrorists would be taken to task by law enforcing and intelligence agencies in the same way they had been eliminating the terrorists, their hideouts and masterminds in the past,” he said. The minister said that the terrorists who stormed into the compound of PSX were equipped with automatic and other weapons and first they came to the parking lot and tried to enter into the main building. At that time, the law enforcement agencies foiled the attack, he added.