ISLAMABAD - A delegation of PTI MNAs from Karachi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the overall political situation in the country. The MNAs included Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Faheem Khan, Ataullah, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhamamd Akram, Ghazala Saifi and Saima Nadeem. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, MNA Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari called on the Prime Minister here and discussed political matters. On Sunday last, the Prime Minister while addressing a dinner hosted in honour of members of allied parties here had said that the people have given PTI government the mandate to eradicate corruption from the country, which requires immense patience. The Prime Minister said reforms means a battle against the status quo and this process is not easy in any part of the world. He said no power can defeat us as long as we are sticking to our ideology.