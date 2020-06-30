Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad. Light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country. During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.