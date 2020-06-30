Share:

rawalpindi - Gangs of robbers, dacoits and vehicle lifters are on the loose in the district as scores of citizens were deprived of gold, cash, mobile phones, seven motorcycles and a carry van by the criminals on Monday.

Police registered cases against the looters on complaint of victims but could not make any arrests or recoveries.

According to details, a gang of three robbers having guns and daggers stormed into house of female inspector of Pakistan Customs UzmaNafees at Phase 8 of a private housing society and made her son hostage. The robbers collected eighttolas of gold and cash and fled. Rawat police registered case against the robbers and began investigation.

In yet another incident of house robbery, unidentified burglars entered in house of Sohail by cutting steel grill with cutter and made off with gold and cash. Similarly, laptop, LCD and other households were mugged by unknown robbers from house of Humayun in the limit of same police station. A gang of robbers committed robbery in the house of Azram in Kahutaand looted threetola gold and Rs 60,000 cash.

A generator and batteries were also stolen by unidentified robbers from the mobile tower fixed in land of Ramzan in precincts of PS RattaAmral.

Agang of four robbers embarked in a bus in disguise of passengers and made the other passengers hostage on gunpoint. The robbers snatched mobile phones and cash from passengers and managed to escape. Two dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted two vehicles of a medicine supply company in area of PS Pirwadhai and looted cash and mobile phones from the drivers. In WahSaddar, unknown thieves stole purse of wife of TanvirAkhter from her car and run away. Likewise, robbers also stole two cows and two goats of Tanvir in PS Murree limits.

The armed dacoits also snatched cash, mobile phones and motorcycle from Azhar Khan and Lahl Khan on gunpoint in two separate incidents in areas of police stations Pirwadhai and Westridge.

The auto-theft gangs lifted seven motorcycles and a carry van from the jurisdictions of police stations RattaAmral, Airport, SaddarBairooni and Pirwadhai.

On the other hand, as many as five women were kidnapped from different parts of district. Police registered cases and began investigation, they said.