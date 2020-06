Share:

KARACHI - The State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP) will re­main closed for pub­lic dealing tomorrow (Wednesday, July 1), which will be observed as “Bank Holiday” en­abling the bank to close its accounts.

All employees of the central bank will at­tend to their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situ­ation) on bank holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), ac­cording to a news re­lease on Monday.