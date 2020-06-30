Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired a high level meeting to review the facilities in the outdoor of hospitals, status of COVID-19 patients and facilities on Monday at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. The Minister took an update on the facilities in outdoors of government hospitals, preparations and measures for the COVID-19 patients and strategy for future. The Minister said that the outdoor facility at Expo Center was available 24 hours. The Minister said, “We have set up separate outdoor facilities for coronavirus patients at the government hospitals. People can visit these outdoors freely and easily. At the Mayo Hospital Lahore, coronavirus outdoor has been set up at the Hepatitis Clinic. Routine services like ENT, Eye, Dermatology and Dentistry will continue to function as normal. The routine outdoors have been kept separate from Corona Outdoor. People must not hesitate to visit the government hospitals. All the MS’ must ensure proper disinfection of the outdoor facilities.” The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary SHME Amir Ghazi, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammaul, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, MS General Hospital Dr. Mehmud Salahuddin, MS Services Hospital Dr. Iftikhar, MS Ganga Ram Dr. Ehtesham, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil.