MULTAN - The divisional administration has decided to reserve Shahbaz Sharif Hospital for the doctors and paramedical staff infected with coronavirus. This was decided at a meeting, which was presided over by Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq here on Monday. Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that officials of other departments would submit applications to the health department for testing. He urged the people to follow the instructions regarding coronavirus in order to protect themselves and others. Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Officer (CO) Health Dr Arshad informed the commissioner that Shahbaz Sharif Hospital had the capacity of 58 beds, high dependency unit and central oxygen system. He said that training session for staff of the hospital had been launched. Dr Abbas said that 300 tests were being conducted daily at Nishtar Lab BSL-1, adding that 200 tests were being conducted at BSL-3 lab on a daily basis.