MIRPURKHAS - Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haleem Adil Shaikh has accused the Sindh government of embezzling funds meant for the hospitals and other projects of social welfare.

He was talking to media persons here on Mon­day after thoroughly inspecting the building of District Headquarters Hospital, Mirpurkhas.

He lamented that while on one hand the hos­pitals built by the provincial government earlier were not functional, the chief minister boasted of building another 10 hospitals in the province.

He alleged that the government officers had received kickbacks in the construction of district headquarter hospital, which was set to be com­pleted in 2015. “Rs 90 crores have been released to the contractor so far, but still no equipments, am­bulances and other facilities are available there,” he said, and added, “Even not a single doctor, or any other member of the staff has been appointed as yet. Even its building is incomplete due to gross corruption.” He said that that’s why the patients who were taken to the Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas, were later referred for LMUH, Hyderabad.

He said although he had been raising voice against Sindh ministers’ ‘corruption’ and oth­er government functionaries in the Sindh As­sembly, but in vain.