KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to intensify targeted operation and further strengthen intelligence work so that the emerging threat from terrorists could be crushed.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at the CM House on law & order situation just after the terror attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Maher, Additional IG CTD and heads of different intelligence agencies.

The chief minister, while condemning the attack on PSE, termed it an `attack on the country and on the national economy’, and said it could not be tolerated and the attackers would be crushed with an iron hand.

He said just after back-to-back attacks in Ghotki, Larkana and Karachi a couple of days ago, the attack on the stock exchange today seemed to be the handiwork of the same group. “I want to see all of them behind the bars,” he directed all the agencies.

The IGP, Mushtaq Maher, briefed the chief minister about the incident.

According to the IGP, the attack on stock exchange building took police in the jurisdiction of Mithadar police station. The police and Rangers rushed to the spot when the Mithadar police were informed. The police and Rangers, within an eight-minute operation, killed four terrorists in the encounter.

In the operation, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shahid, a security guard of the stock exchange, Iftikhar, and an unidentified civilian embraced martyrdom while three policemen of RRF, Saeed, Shahzad Ahmed and Imtiaz, two passersby Khudayar and Ashiq, a security guard, Waqas, and a stock exchange employee, Amir, sustained multiple injuries. They were shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, the CM was told.

The chief minister said that it seemed to be the work of an organised terrorist group which had started terrorist activities in the province; therefore, they must be brought to the book. He directed police, Rangers and the intelligence agencies to start operations all over Sindh.

Murad also directed police and Rangers to strengthen vigilance at all the exit and entry points of all the cities, including in areas of the province bordering other provinces. The police and Rangers officials told the chief minister that they would start targeted operations against the terrorists in the city and other districts and towns of the province within 24 hours.

Murad Shah appreciated the policemen and Rangers’ personnel who fought bravely with the terrorists and killed them. “My word of appreciation must reach the jawans of police and Rangers,” he told DG rangers and IGP and said he would meet with the injured policemen to encourage them.

The chief minister directed the LEAs to send the fingerprints and photos of the terrorists killed in operation to NADRA to identify them and then to further investigate their links and origin.