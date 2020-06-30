Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has constituted a committee to ascertain the reasons, including the fuel supply chain related issues, which led to the present electricity crisis in Karachi as none of the stakeholders is ready to take the responsibility.

In a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar, to review the electricity demand and supply situation in Karachi and the steps being taken to address electricity shortages, official source told The Nation.

All the stakeholders including K-Electric, Petroleum Division and Power Division were trying to hold each other responsible for the crisis, the source said.

CEO KE informed the meeting that the KE system faced electricity shortage which varied from 600 MW early next week to around 150 MW a day earlier. He explained the measures being taken by the company to overcome the shortages.

Ministry of Power informed the meeting that all possible assistance was being provided to KE to make sure that sufficient supply of electricity was available to the people of Karachi. The petroleum division informed that enough fuel was supplied to KE for power generation.

After listening point of views of all stakeholders, the CCOE decided to set up a Committee under Shahzad Qasim SAPM on Mineral Resources, to ascertain the reasons, including the fuel supply chain related issues, which led to the present electricity crisis in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that role and responsibility of various stakeholders in relation to supply of electricity to Karachi should be clear to everyone, which should form the basis for accountability in case of failures. He directed to consult the law division for the input for making law in this regard so in future the roles and responsibility be clearly defined, said the source.

The CCOE directed the Ministry of Energy to maintain regular liaison with K-Electric regarding Karachi’s future power requirements and to make sure that such situation does not arise in future.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor Finance Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.