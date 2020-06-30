Share:

HYDERABAD - The University of Sindh, Jamshoro Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sechuan Normal University China for academic cooperation.

Under a special online arrangement, the Vice-Chan­cellor Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and his Chinese counterpart President Sechuan Normal University Prof Dr Wang Mingyi signed the MoU as re­spective institutional heads.

While signing the MoU, both lauded the efforts of Di­rector Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia University of Sindh Prof Dr Mukesh Kumar Khatwani and Director Confucius Institute University of Karachi Zhang Xiaoping for their efficient facilitation and carry­ing out of spadework in this regard.

In his views, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that the given Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would immensely benefit teachers and students of both the universities as it included a commitment to mutually and virtually pursue: co-operation on new or existing aca­demic programmes, the development of joint research ac­tivities, staff exchange or mutual visits to both institutions, doctoral student trainings and development initiatives, student exchange, the trading of information in the form of publications and journals, reference materials, conduct­ing of consistent research on CPEC-related areas