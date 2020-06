Share:

KARACHI - With 80 new cases report­ed in last four days, around 1,225 personnel and of­ficers of Sindh Police have been infected with coro­navirus so far, informed a spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said currently 894 of­ficers and personnel were under treatment while 318 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman added that 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.