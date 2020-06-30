Share:

MITHI - Twelve centres established for purchasing of locusts in Tharparkar district. It was de­cided in a meeting presided by Director Agriculture and Research Council Attaullah and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawz Soho here on Monday. Meeting has approved to start purchasing of locusts live or dead from July 01 at the rate of Rs 15 per kilogram. Officials said that for this purpose 12 locusts centres were established including 2 each in Chachro, Islamkot, Mithi and Daahli while four more centres will be established in other parts of the district.