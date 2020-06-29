Share:

COVID-19 has made a drastic impact on the lives of people all over the world. Regardless of the imminent threat, the Pakistani people are not taking it seriously. They are not following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) nor have they confined themselves at home.

All business hubs, market places, malls and restaurants are open. A large number of people are not adhering to any precautionary measures. Despite the known threat, the public seems reckless and is avoiding SOPs. After reopening markets and restaurants, a myriad of positive cases appeared within a day. People are not engaging in social distance nor are they covering their face.

It is confusing on how to make the public understand that they should reflect and take precautions not just for their own sake but for the sake of their children and elders, as they are the most at risk. Due to public ignorance, SOPs seem useless as they are not working. It is only the fault of the public. The government should take strict action against those who are not following SOPs and make sure that anyone not following the law (standing six feet away, or other measures) should be held accountable for their ignorance.

ARBAZ NIZAMANI,

Sanghar Sindh.