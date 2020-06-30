Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) on Information Ajmal Wazir on Monday urged all the opposition parties to set aside political differences and be united in common fight against COVID-19. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would welcome constructive criticism of the opposition to improve the strategy in fight against the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, instead of facing undue negative criticism. He said that the individual and collective efforts should be made at all levels to control the spread of coronavirus. He underscored that all precautionary arrangements had been made to avert the spread of the coronavirus, however, the citizens should also show responsible attitude for adopting the precautionary measures. Ajmal Wazir said the whole world was faced with pandemic, and this issue was not confined to Pakistan alone, adding that the government had taken all possible steps to knock it down at all levels.

He appealed to the media to also contribute to mass-scale public awareness campaign against the effects of coronavirus.

He said effective and timely steps had been taken on a war footing. “However, prevention is the best cure to knock down this pandemic,” he stressed.

“The testing capacity in the public sector hospitals is being enhanced,” he said.