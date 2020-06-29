Share:

MANCHESTER - Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday their players will wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ logos on the collar of their shirts throughout their three-test series in England next month. Premier League soccer clubs have been wearing the logo since the season’s restart as a tribute to protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. West Indies have been allowed to use the same emblem designed by Watford captain Troy Deeney’s partner Alisha Hosannah, the CWI said in a statement. “We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness,” West Indies skipper Jason Holder said in the statement. “This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. “We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality.” The 28-year-old had said on Sunday racism should be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing.