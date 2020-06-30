Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the first lot of ‘made in Pakistan’ ventilators will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) by Thursday or Friday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday and stressed that we must focus on reforms by leaving differences aside. He said amendments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are required.

Fawad Chaudhry had earlier announced that first batch of Pakistan-made ventilators has been prepared while three more designs of the lifesaving machine are in final phase. Pakistan has finally been included in the list of countries who can manufacture complicated medical machinery, he added.