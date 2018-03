HURREY, England ((SS))- Movie star Lily Collins has belied her Snow White image by thieving from movie sets. The actress daughter of rocker Phil Collins admits she couldn’t leave the set of new movie Mirror Mirror without a souvenir and only regrets not having pinched more! “I got one of my daggers and one of the posters that says, ‘Snow White is Dead’. I had to take one of those,” says Lily.