ISLAMABAD – A constitution petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan by Pakistan Workers Party (PWP) through prominent constitutional expert Abid Hassan Manto.

In the petition, very important points were raised regarding election expenses and election reforms, says a press release issued here on Thursday. The Supreme Court had directed all political parties to appear before it. Some parties were represented by lawyers whereas Pakistan Muslim League is the only party whose President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Secretary General Mushahid Hussain Sayed themselves appeared along with their counsel Dr Kahlid Ranjha and submitted arguments.

On this occasion, Mushahid Hussain Sayed referred to well-known statement of Ch Shujat Hussain and said that after being elected as the members of the National Assembly when recitation from Holy Quran is over, they swear on God and have to tell lie about their expenses, expenses incurred on election amount to Rs 20,000,000 but they mention expenses only of Rs 200,000.

On this occasion, Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry appreciated the presence of Ch Shujat and Mushahid and remarked with a smile that we know Ch Shujat Hussain, his sentences are very comprehensive and he says big things in short and nice manner. He possesses strong nerves and is always active for strengthening of institutions, the CJ added.

Mushahid suggested in the context of recent Senate election that Senate election should be held through show of hand instead of secret balloting so that the election are transparent and clear and corruption is eliminated. He said that in recent election of the Senate, election on some seats was auction rather than election.

Chief Justice Chaudhry in his written order has observed that we agree that in this constitutional petition, some very important points have been raised which are essential for fundamental rights of the people and strengthening of democratic institutions.

On next date of hearing, the Attorney General of Pakistan has also been summoned to represent the Federation.